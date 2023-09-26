Spin Master Corp. (TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Spin Master Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.00. 18,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$46.29.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1057348 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.