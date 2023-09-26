Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
TSE TOY traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1057348 EPS for the current year.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
