Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $144.80 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $145.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.79, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,846 shares of company stock worth $4,122,138 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

