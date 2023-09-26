Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Shares of SPLK opened at $144.80 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $145.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.79, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,138. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

