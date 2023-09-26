Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQSP. B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,059,508 shares of company stock valued at $169,626,253. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 114.7% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Squarespace by 714.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

