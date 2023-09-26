STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 244,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

