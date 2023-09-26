Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

STWD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

