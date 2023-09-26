Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 907,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $197,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.