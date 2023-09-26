Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.88 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $86.88 million and $1.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,267.56 or 1.00004096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,411,959 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,861,445,838.609934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02257904 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,324,933.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

