Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Call Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the typical volume of 2,452 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 740,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,902. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

