Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,641 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,784 put options.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of RAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 3,826,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,248. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

