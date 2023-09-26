StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

