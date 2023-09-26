StockNews.com Downgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Weyco Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 160.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

