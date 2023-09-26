StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,950,000 after buying an additional 1,307,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,412,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.