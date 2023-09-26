StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

