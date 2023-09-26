StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.