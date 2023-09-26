StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.