StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance
BATS:JMUB opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.