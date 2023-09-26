StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

