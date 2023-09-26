StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,496,464. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

KLA stock opened at $455.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.89 and its 200 day moving average is $441.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

