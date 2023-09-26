StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 625,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

