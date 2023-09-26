Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

