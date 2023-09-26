Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

