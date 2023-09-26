Sui Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.28 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Sui has a market cap of $348.38 million and $40.28 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,777,575 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 791,777,575.076923 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.44246551 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $47,271,655.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

