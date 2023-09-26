Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 54,373 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.