Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,929 shares of company stock worth $230,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after buying an additional 629,925 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

