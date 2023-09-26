Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.96.

TTWO stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

