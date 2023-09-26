Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

