TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
