TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.