TD Securities Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$45.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

QBCRF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

