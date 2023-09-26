TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.21 billion.
TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
