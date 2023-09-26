TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.21 billion.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.18.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

