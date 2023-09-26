TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $101.90

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.90, but opened at $97.89. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 157,210 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.2% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 137,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

