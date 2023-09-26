Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.02 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.