The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

ICE stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.