The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

