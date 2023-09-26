The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,173. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

