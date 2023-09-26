The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 885,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,788. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

