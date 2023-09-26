The Liberty SiriusXM Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 1,627 put options.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 2,697,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,687. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

