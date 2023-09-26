The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces GBX 7.10 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

MRCH stock traded up GBX 2.61 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 544.61 ($6.65). 224,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £800.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.81. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 606 ($7.40).

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.