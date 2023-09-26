The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces GBX 7.10 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
MRCH stock traded up GBX 2.61 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 544.61 ($6.65). 224,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £800.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.81. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 606 ($7.40).
About The Merchants Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.