The Mission Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.87 (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mission Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TMG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.90 ($0.51). 112,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.14 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.76. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.60 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.72).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective for the company.

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.