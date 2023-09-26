The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Southern stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.