The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

