The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,157.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($26.35).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.62) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.07) to GBX 2,100 ($25.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($23.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,990.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,838.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.30).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,854.17%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

