TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $2.89 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

