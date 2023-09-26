Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $505.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.14 and its 200-day moving average is $539.47. The company has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

