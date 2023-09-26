Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO opened at $505.66 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.14 and a 200-day moving average of $539.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

