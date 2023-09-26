Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.33. 405,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,207. The stock has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

