Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.70. The stock had a trading volume of 323,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.14 and its 200-day moving average is $539.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

