Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

