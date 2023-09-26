Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

NFLX stock opened at $382.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

