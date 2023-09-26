Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.87. 88,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,274. The stock has a market cap of C$572.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.69 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24, a current ratio of 142.22 and a quick ratio of 145.00.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.38 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 78.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7766777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Timbercreek Financial

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.